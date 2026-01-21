Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Great British Bake Off judge to leave show after nine years and pursue other activities

Bake Off’s Prue Leith on why she’ll never take weight-loss jabs again
  • Dame Prue Leith has announced her decision to leave the Great British Bake Off after nine years on the Channel 4 programme.
  • She stated that "now feels like the right time to step back," citing her age of 86 and a desire to pursue other activities, including enjoying her garden.
  • Leith joined the show in 2017 when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, taking over from Mary Berry as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood.
  • She expressed her affection for the show and her colleagues, including Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding.
  • Former contestants, such as Jasmine Mitchell and Dr Rahul Mandal, have shared their sadness at her departure and praised her impact.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in