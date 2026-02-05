Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristen Stewart: ‘I can cry about Princess Diana at any moment’

Spencer trailer
  • Kristen Stewart revealed that she is still “haunted” by Princess Diana three years after portraying her in the 2021 film Spencer.
  • The actor told The Telegraph that she can “cry about her at any moment” and thinks of Diana when driving in London and Paris.
  • Stewart felt the costume in the film acted as “armour”, allowing her to step into Diana's “physical space” within the 'prison of a castle'.
  • She said that her own experiences with media scrutiny, following her role in the Twilight franchise, made her ideal casting for the part.
  • Stewart previously spoke of experiencing “spooky, spiritual feelings” while making the film.
