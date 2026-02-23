Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince William makes first public speech since Andrew’s arrest

Ellie Ng
William and Kate arrive at Baftas
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, marking their first joint appearance at the event since 2023.
  • Prince William, who serves as the president of BAFTA, presented the prestigious fellowship award to Dame Donna Langley for her significant contributions to film and television.
  • William remarked that he needed to be in a “calm state” to watch the film Hamnet, while Kate shared that she had seen it and it left her with “puffy eyes” due to its powerful portrayal of “intergenerational grief”.
  • The Princess of Wales also noted that her children are developing an interest in film, viewing it as a valuable medium for discussing challenging subjects.
  • This engagement was William's first public appearance since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with Kate having made her first public appearance since the arrest the previous day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in