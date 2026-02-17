Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper launches bizarre bid for world record at upcoming concert

Britain Pitbull Concert
Britain Pitbull Concert (Scott A Garfitt)
  • Pitbull, also known as Armando Christian Perez, is planning to attempt a unique world record during his headline performance at London's BST Hyde Park Festival.
  • The rapper aims to gather the largest number of people wearing bald caps in one location.
  • This record attempt is scheduled to take place on Friday, 10 July.
  • The idea for the record originated from a text message by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, building on a trend of fans adopting Pitbull's signature bald look at his concerts.
  • Pitbull expressed his enthusiasm for the event, encouraging fans to participate in what he calls a gathering of 'Bald-E’s'.
