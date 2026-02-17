Rapper launches bizarre bid for world record at upcoming concert
- Pitbull, also known as Armando Christian Perez, is planning to attempt a unique world record during his headline performance at London's BST Hyde Park Festival.
- The rapper aims to gather the largest number of people wearing bald caps in one location.
- This record attempt is scheduled to take place on Friday, 10 July.
- The idea for the record originated from a text message by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, building on a trend of fans adopting Pitbull's signature bald look at his concerts.
- Pitbull expressed his enthusiasm for the event, encouraging fans to participate in what he calls a gathering of 'Bald-E’s'.
