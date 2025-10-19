Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Gilmour says he will never perform with Roger Waters again

Related: Roger Waters accused of using antisemitic language by Pink Floyd producer
  • David Gilmour has unequivocally stated he would never reunite with former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters, citing their decades-long feud.
  • The animosity between Gilmour and Waters has persisted since Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985, with recent public accusations further deepening the rift.
  • Gilmour previously criticised Waters for allegedly supporting "genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin", contributing to the breakdown of their relationship.
  • Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson, publicly accused Waters of being "antisemitic to his rotten core" in an online dispute over Israel and Ukraine, an accusation Waters denied.
  • Pink Floyd sold their music and name-and-likeness rights to Sony Music in 2024 for over half a billion dollars, a decision Gilmour said was primarily to end ongoing arguments rather than for financial reasons.
