Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Peter Kay gives emotional update in rare TV appearance

Peter Kay makes rare TV appearance as he gives tour announcement
  • Comedian Peter Kay, 52, announced he will donate all profits from his upcoming tour to charity.
  • The announcement was made during a rare live television appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, 26 November.
  • The tour represents the final leg of his "Better Late Than Never" series, with new dates scheduled between March and August next year.
  • All proceeds from these shows will be distributed among a dozen cancer charities.
  • Kay expressed hope for public support, noting that most people have been affected by cancer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in