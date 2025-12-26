Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Perry Bamonte, guitarist for The Cure, dies aged 65

Perry Bamonte death: The Cure guitarist dies aged 65
  • Perry Bamonte, the guitarist for the rock band The Cure, has died at the age of 65.
  • The band confirmed his passing on Friday, stating he died after a short illness over Christmas.
  • Bamonte was described by his bandmates as a "warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story."
  • He had two stints with the band, first from 1990 to 2005, and then rejoining in 2022 until his death.
  • During his time, he played guitar, six-string bass, and keyboard, contributing to several albums and performing over 490 shows.
