Perry Bamonte, guitarist for The Cure, dies aged 65
- Perry Bamonte, the guitarist for the rock band The Cure, has died at the age of 65.
- The band confirmed his passing on Friday, stating he died after a short illness over Christmas.
- Bamonte was described by his bandmates as a "warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story."
- He had two stints with the band, first from 1990 to 2005, and then rejoining in 2022 until his death.
- During his time, he played guitar, six-string bass, and keyboard, contributing to several albums and performing over 490 shows.