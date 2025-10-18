Pentagon accuses Netflix of ‘ideological agenda’ over gay military series
- The Pentagon has criticized Netflix's new series Boots, calling it “woke garbage” and accusing the streaming giant of an “ideological agenda.”
- The series, set in the 1990s, depicts a closeted gay teenager enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps and is based on a veteran’s memoir.
- Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said the military would not compromise its standards, saying “the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”
- Secretary Pete Hegseth has faced accusations of an anti-LGBT+ agenda, having implemented a Trump administration policy forcing transgender troops out and ordering the renaming of a ship honoring gay rights icon Harvey Milk.
- The Pentagon's intervention in popular culture has drawn criticism on social media, with many questioning its priorities.