Pentagon accuses Netflix of ‘ideological agenda’ over gay military series

Boots trailer
  • The Pentagon has criticized Netflix's new series Boots, calling it “woke garbage” and accusing the streaming giant of an “ideological agenda.”
  • The series, set in the 1990s, depicts a closeted gay teenager enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps and is based on a veteran’s memoir.
  • Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said the military would not compromise its standards, saying “the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”
  • Secretary Pete Hegseth has faced accusations of an anti-LGBT+ agenda, having implemented a Trump administration policy forcing transgender troops out and ordering the renaming of a ship honoring gay rights icon Harvey Milk.
  • The Pentagon's intervention in popular culture has drawn criticism on social media, with many questioning its priorities.
