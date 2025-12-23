The shocking backstory behind Peanuts’ classic ‘Christmastime is Here’
- The iconic holiday song “Christmastime is Here,” featured in the 1965 animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas, was written in just five minutes.
- Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson penned the lyrics on the back of an envelope after struggling to find a lyricist for Vince Guaraldi's instrumental score.
- The hastily written lyrics were then sent to Guaraldi, who arranged for a local church choir to record them, making it the lead song for the show.
- Jason Mendelson, Lee's son, recounted the song's rushed creation, highlighting its unexpected journey to becoming a timeless classic.
- The beloved special was a collaborative effort by Lee Mendelson, Vince Guaraldi, director Bill Melendez, and Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, whose partnership endured.