Shirley Valentine star and British acting icon Pauline Collins dies aged 85
- Actress Pauline Collins, celebrated for her role in Shirley Valentine, has died at the age of 85.
- Her family announced she passed away peacefully this week at her care home in Highgate, having suffered from Parkinson's for several years.
- Collins earned an Oscar nomination for her iconic performance in the 1989 film Shirley Valentine and was also known for her role in the 1970s series Upstairs Downstairs.
- She was married to fellow actor John Alderton for 56 years, who described her as a "remarkable star" and "the nation's sweetheart".
- Tributes from her family and husband highlighted her illustrious career, warm personality, and her ability to bring joy and energy to her roles and personal life.