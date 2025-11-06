Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shirley Valentine star and British acting icon Pauline Collins dies aged 85

Pauline Collins has died "peacefully" aged 85 in her London care home surrounded by her family, having endured Parkinson's disease for several years
Pauline Collins has died "peacefully" aged 85 in her London care home surrounded by her family, having endured Parkinson's disease for several years (Rebecca Naden/PA Wire)
  • Actress Pauline Collins, celebrated for her role in Shirley Valentine, has died at the age of 85.
  • Her family announced she passed away peacefully this week at her care home in Highgate, having suffered from Parkinson's for several years.
  • Collins earned an Oscar nomination for her iconic performance in the 1989 film Shirley Valentine and was also known for her role in the 1970s series Upstairs Downstairs.
  • She was married to fellow actor John Alderton for 56 years, who described her as a "remarkable star" and "the nation's sweetheart".
  • Tributes from her family and husband highlighted her illustrious career, warm personality, and her ability to bring joy and energy to her roles and personal life.
