Paul Rudd admits his CV was fake at the start of his career

Paul Rudd responds to New York Post diss over Sexiest Man Alive title
  • Hollywood actor Paul Rudd revealed that his first manager fabricated his CV early in his career.
  • The manager falsely claimed Rudd had been directed by Sir Ben Kingsley in a production of Hamlet.
  • Rudd had only attended a brief 'afternoon masterclass' with Kingsley, leading him to fear the Oscar-winner would see the embellished CV.
  • He shared this anecdote during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
  • Rudd is currently promoting a new meta-comedy film alongside Jack Black, which involves friends attempting to remake the 1997 film Anaconda.
