Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Paul Mescal praises Hamnet co-star’s ‘raw’ performance at London Film Festival

Video Player Placeholder
Paul Mescal calls Jessie Buckley a ‘red wine actor’ and says he’d work with her ‘until the cows come home’
  • Paul Mescal praised his Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley at the London Film Festival premiere on Saturday, 11 October.
  • Mescal described Buckley as a “red wine actor,” noting her “full-bodied” and “raw” performances, and expressed a desire to work with her indefinitely.
  • In Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Buckley portrays Agnes Shakespeare/Anne Hathaway, with Mescal starring as William Shakespeare.
  • Hamnet is scheduled for release in the US in November, followed by its UK release on 9 January 2026.
  • You can watch the video in full above
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in