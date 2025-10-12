Paul Mescal praises Hamnet co-star’s ‘raw’ performance at London Film Festival
- Paul Mescal praised his Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley at the London Film Festival premiere on Saturday, 11 October.
- Mescal described Buckley as a “red wine actor,” noting her “full-bodied” and “raw” performances, and expressed a desire to work with her indefinitely.
- In Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Buckley portrays Agnes Shakespeare/Anne Hathaway, with Mescal starring as William Shakespeare.
- Hamnet is scheduled for release in the US in November, followed by its UK release on 9 January 2026.
