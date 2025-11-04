Paul McCartney admits he ‘didn’t really know how to be in a band’ after The Beatles split
- Sir Paul McCartney admitted feeling "adrift" and uncertain about being in a band after The Beatles' split in 1970.
- He then formed Wings in 1971 with Linda McCartney and Denny Laine, releasing seven studio albums, including the critically acclaimed Band On The Run in 1973.
- McCartney recalled the early days of Wings as exciting, noting they often started with no plans and played at universities.
- He believes Wings is experiencing a resurgence, with a new generation of fans showing significant interest and often citing their albums as favourites.
- During the recording of Band On The Run in Lagos, Nigeria, Sir Paul and Linda were mugged at knifepoint, losing the album's demo cassettes, which he later recreated from memory.