British TV legend Dame Patricia Routledge dies aged 96
- Patricia Routledge, the acclaimed actor best known for her role in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died at the age of 96.
- Her agent said that she passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, surrounded by love.
- Routledge rose to fame playing the snobbish character Hyacinth Bucket, which she pronounced “bouquet”, from 1990 to 1995.
- A statement from her agent highlighted her enduring passion for her work and connecting with live audiences, even at 96.
- “She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world, who continue to find her through her beloved television roles,” the statement said.