Paramount launches hostile bid for Warner Bros after losing to Netflix

The Netflix deal could have major repercussions for the film industry
The Netflix deal could have major repercussions for the film industry
  • Paramount has launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros. in a direct challenge to Netflix’s plan to buy the media giant for $72 billion.
  • Paramount, which was locked in a months-long bidding war for Warner Bros., says it will offer $30 per share in cash directly to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders.
  • The twist comes after Netflix said Friday that it sealed a deal to buy Warner Bros. by offering $27.75 per share, which will see each WBD shareholder receive $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in shares of Netflix common stock.
  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump expressed concerns that the proposed Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery merger “could be a problem” and said he’d be involved in the government’s decision whether to approve the deal.
  • If approved, the merger would combine two major streaming services and Warner's film and television divisions with Netflix's extensive library.
