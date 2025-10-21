Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Documents reveal further details of Paddington vs Spitting Image case

Tom Fletcher unveils 'The Explorer and the Bear' song from Paddington The Musical
  • Owners of Paddington Bear, including StudioCanal and relatives of author Michael Bond, are pursuing legal action against Avalon, the producer of satirical show Spitting Image.
  • The High Court case in London alleges copyright infringement over Spitting Image's depiction of Paddington in four YouTube episodes and a musical trailer.
  • Lawyers claim the Spitting Image puppet portrays Paddington with a "frightening demeanour", depicting him as a cocaine user, smuggler, alcoholic, heroin user, and promoter of gun sales and sex robots.
  • The claimants argue the episodes use coarse language and a mocking Peruvian accent for the character, distorting the polite and well-meaning bear from the books.
  • They are seeking an injunction, the destruction or delivery of the puppet, and potential damages, while Spitting Image co-writer Al Murray has expressed bafflement over the lawsuit.
