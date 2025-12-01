Paddington Bear bows to standing ovation as he makes his West End debut
- Paddington Bear's musical made its West End debut at London's Savoy Theatre on Sunday, 30 November.
- The beloved marmalade-loving bear took a bow on stage following the highly-anticipated premiere.
- Remote puppeteer James Hameed provides the voice of the titular character off-stage.
- Actress Arti Shah takes on the physical portrayal of Paddington.
- The stage show was written by Jessica Swale, with music and lyrics composed by McFly star Tom Fletcher.