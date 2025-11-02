Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paddington The Musical first look ahead of opening night

Paddington The Musical is set to open on the West End next week
Paddington The Musical is set to open on the West End next week (Isha Shah/PA Wire)
  • First-look images have been released for Paddington The Musical, which begins previews at London’s Savoy Theatre this Saturday.
  • The musical follows the bear from Peru as he is taken in by the Brown family after arriving at a London railway station.
  • Paddington is portrayed by off-stage performer and remote puppeteer James Hameed, with on-stage actress Arti Shah also assisting.
  • The production has been written by Jessica Swale, with music and lyrics composed by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.
  • Paddington The Musical is currently booking until October 25 2026.

