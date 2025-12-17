Oscars departing ABC with new broadcast partner announced
- The Oscars will be broadcast exclusively and for free worldwide on YouTube from 2029 to 2033.
- This new deal concludes ABC's 50-year broadcasting tenure, with ABC continuing to air the ceremony until 2028.
- Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor stated the partnership aims to expand global access to the Academy's work and engage a wider audience.
- YouTube CEO Neal Mohan emphasized the deal's potential to inspire new generations of creativity and film lovers while honoring the Oscars' legacy.
- The agreement also includes broadcasting rights for other Academy events and a partnership with Google Arts & Culture to digitize the Academy Collection and provide digital access to museum exhibitions.