Why Oscar Isaac is hesitant to return to Star Wars with Disney

Oscar Isaac willing return to Star Wars as Poe Dameron
  • Oscar Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in Star Wars, expressed hesitancy about working with Disney again due to the company's controversial suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
  • The 46-year-old actor was originally against the idea of reprising his role, joking that he would only return if he “needed another house.”
  • Since the Jimmy Kimmel suspension, Isaac stated he would be open to reprising his role if Disney could “figure it out” and “not succumb to fascism.”
  • Isaac said he would be “open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away” two days after the Kimmel suspension.
  • Four days after Isaac's interview, Kimmel was reinstated by Disney's network ABC, and he later addressed the incident in an emotional monologue.
