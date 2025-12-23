Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch: First glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey

First trailer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey released
  • The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's film "The Odyssey", starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, has been released online.
  • The movie is a retelling of Homer's epic poem, focusing on Odysseus's decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.
  • Matt Damon's character is shown battling monsters and storms in his quest to return to Ithaca.
  • The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
  • "The Odyssey" is set to be released on 17 July in the US and UK, with a reported budget of $250m (£218.6m).
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in