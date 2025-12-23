Watch: First glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey
- The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's film "The Odyssey", starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, has been released online.
- The movie is a retelling of Homer's epic poem, focusing on Odysseus's decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.
- Matt Damon's character is shown battling monsters and storms in his quest to return to Ithaca.
- The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
- "The Odyssey" is set to be released on 17 July in the US and UK, with a reported budget of $250m (£218.6m).