The favourites to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly
- Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced their departure from the show after the current series.
- Daly has presented the show for 21 years, with Winkleman joining as co-host in 2014 after previously hosting the Sunday results programme.
- The pair stated they always intended to leave together and feel the timing is now right, expressing thanks to the BBC and the production team.
- Bookmakers have started to share predictions for their replacements, with several broadcasting personalities being considered.
- Potential successors include Zoe Ball, Janette Manrara, Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley, Roman Kemp, Alex Scott, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.