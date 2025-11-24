Liam Gallagher sends message to Oasis fans after wrapping up epic reunion tour
- Oasis concluded their Live '25 reunion tour on 23 November with a second night performance in São Paulo, Brazil.
- The extensive comeback tour spanned 41 shows over 145 days, featuring a consistent setlist of their greatest hits.
- During the final show, Liam Gallagher told the crowd, "We'll see you again sometime," and shared a hug with Noel Gallagher, fuelling speculation about future performances.
- Despite the tour's end, rumours persist about potential 2026 gigs at venues like Knebworth or the Etihad Stadium, with a British peer accidentally hinting at Knebworth dates.
- Oasis's manager, Alec McKinlay, denied plans for new music, contradicting earlier social media posts from Liam Gallagher about a "finished" album, which he later dismissed as a joke.