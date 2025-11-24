Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liam Gallagher sends message to Oasis fans after wrapping up epic reunion tour

Oasis perform 'Acquiesce' on opening night of reunion tour
  • Oasis concluded their Live '25 reunion tour on 23 November with a second night performance in São Paulo, Brazil.
  • The extensive comeback tour spanned 41 shows over 145 days, featuring a consistent setlist of their greatest hits.
  • During the final show, Liam Gallagher told the crowd, "We'll see you again sometime," and shared a hug with Noel Gallagher, fuelling speculation about future performances.
  • Despite the tour's end, rumours persist about potential 2026 gigs at venues like Knebworth or the Etihad Stadium, with a British peer accidentally hinting at Knebworth dates.
  • Oasis's manager, Alec McKinlay, denied plans for new music, contradicting earlier social media posts from Liam Gallagher about a "finished" album, which he later dismissed as a joke.

