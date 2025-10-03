Oasis guitarist reveals cancer diagnosis
- Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
- He will miss several upcoming dates on the band's reunion tour, specifically in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, to undergo treatment.
- Arthurs stated he is responding well to treatment and anticipates rejoining the band for the South America leg of the tour in November.
- This health update follows his previous diagnosis of tonsil cancer in September 2022, from which he was given the "all clear".
- Despite his health challenges, Arthurs has been an integral part of the successful Oasis reunion shows across the UK and United States.