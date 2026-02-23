Veteran news anchor Norah O’Donnell has returned to CBS Mornings in a shock appearance as co-host.

O’Donnell, who used to host CBS’ morning show with Gayle King and Charlie Rose, is back on air while she’s in town to promote her new book.

“TV alert: I’ll be joining Gayle King and Nate Burleson this week to anchor CBS Mornings to talk about my new book,” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune in bright and early.”

O’Donnell, whose tenure as CBS Evening News anchor ended on Jan. 23, has written We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America, a new book that examines women’s roles in history.

After her departure from evening news, the news anchor has remained at CBS News as a senior correspondent and 60 Minutes contributor.