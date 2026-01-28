Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tom Hiddleston confirms The Night Manager will return for season 3

Video Player Placeholder
Tom Hiddleston gives update on future of The Night Manager ahead of finale
  • Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that the popular BBC series, The Night Manager, will return for a third series.
  • The announcement was made during his appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, ahead of the second series finale on Sunday (1 February).
  • The show recently returned after a decade-long hiatus, with Hiddleston reprising his role as secret agent Jonathan Pine.
  • Hiddleston stated that the current series was constructed as the beginning of a 12-episode story arc.
  • He reassured viewers that the wait for the next season would not be as long as the previous ten-year gap.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in