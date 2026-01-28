Tom Hiddleston confirms The Night Manager will return for season 3
- Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that the popular BBC series, The Night Manager, will return for a third series.
- The announcement was made during his appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, ahead of the second series finale on Sunday (1 February).
- The show recently returned after a decade-long hiatus, with Hiddleston reprising his role as secret agent Jonathan Pine.
- Hiddleston stated that the current series was constructed as the beginning of a 12-episode story arc.
- He reassured viewers that the wait for the next season would not be as long as the previous ten-year gap.