Nicole Kidman ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter for ‘being too hot’
- Sabrina Carpenter playfully "arrested" actor Nicole Kidman during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, 4 November.
- Kidman, who was attending the gig with her daughter, was selected as Carpenter's "Juno girl", a recurring segment where the singer "arrests" a celebrity from the audience.
- Carpenter made light-hearted remarks to Kidman, including a joke about moving to Nashville for her and calling her "Babygirl", a nod to Kidman's 2024 film.
- As part of the on-stage interaction, Carpenter presented Kidman with a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs.
- The singer concluded the segment by dedicating a song to the 58-year-old actor.