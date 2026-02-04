Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicki Minaj reveals surprising reason she started supporting Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj says vicious treatment of Donald Trump drove her to support him
  • Nicki Minaj has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump, stating she could not tolerate seeing him being “bullied”.
  • She explained her backing on The Katie Miller Podcast, drawing parallels between Trump's perceived mistreatment and her own past experiences with 'smear campaigns'.
  • Minaj's support became apparent in recent months, including an appearance on stage with Trump at a US treasury event.
  • This marks a significant change from her previous stance in 2016, when she was critical of him.
  • She has also praised his administration, describing its members as 'people with heart and soul' during a Turning Point USA panel.
