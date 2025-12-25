Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicki Minaj takes drastic social media action after backlash over support for Trump

Nicki Minaj has quit Instagram after throwing her support behind Donald Trump
Nicki Minaj has quit Instagram after throwing her support behind Donald Trump (AP)
  • Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2026 summit, where she praised Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • During her conversation with Erika Kirk, Minaj described Donald Trump as "handsome" and "dashing," expressing pride in his administration.
  • Her remarks led to significant fan backlash, with many suggesting her change of stance was financially motivated and criticising her for "picking the wrong side."
  • Minaj's Instagram account subsequently became unavailable, though some followers noted she had previously deactivated it in October.
  • The Grammy-winning artist had previously been critical of Donald Trump, notably condemning his 2018 immigration policy that separated children from their families.
