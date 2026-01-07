Nick Reiner’s lawyer withdraws from parents’ murder case
- Nick Reiner's lawyer, Alan Jackson, has withdrawn from his upcoming murder trial due to "circumstances out of Nick's control.”
- Jackson said he dedicated the past three weeks to protecting Reiner's interests and that, according to California law, Nick is not guilty of murder.
- Jackson requested to be replaced by a public defender, a move Judge Theresa McGonigle approved, delaying Nick’s arraignment until Feb. 23.
- Nick is accused of killing his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Dec. 14.
- Reports suggest an argument occurred between Nick and his father the night before the deaths, and Nick has a history of addiction.