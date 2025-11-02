Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famous faces to take part in the 54th New York Marathon

Runners approach the finish line of the 2025 New York Marathon
Runners approach the finish line of the 2025 New York Marathon (Getty Images)
  • The 54th New York City Marathon took place this Sunday, attracting over 55,000 participants and concluding the 2025 World Marathon Majors season.
  • The iconic 26.2-mile race across all five boroughs featured a star-studded line-up of actors, musicians, reality stars, and professional athletes.
  • Among the notable participants making their marathon debut were actor Anthony Ramos and Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps, who ran for The Matt Hampson Foundation.
  • Musicians Ben Gibbard and N.O.R.E. completed the course, with Gibbard running in support of the environmental organisation Protect Our Winters.
  • The event also saw participation from Olympic athletes Alexi Pappas and Des Linden, alongside numerous reality TV personalities and Broadway stars.
