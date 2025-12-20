Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

All the names rumoured to replace Strictly hosts

Strictly judge wants to see a big shake up on next year's show
  • Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are set to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Saturday’s grand final, marking their last appearance as hosts.
  • The duo announced their departure earlier this year, saying: “we were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time”.
  • Tess Daly has hosted the series for 21 years, while Claudia Winkleman joined her as co-presenter on the main show in 2014.
  • Their departure has led to widespread speculation regarding who will replace them as the show's presenters.
  • Prominent names rumoured to be in the running include Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Janette Manrara and Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley, Roman Kemp, Alex Scott, Maya Jama, Stacey Solomon, Emma Willis, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Hannah Waddingham and Alan Carr.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in