Netflix show not returning as it is 'scrapped after just two seasons'

Netflix has reportedly scrapped Starting 5 after just two seasons
Netflix has reportedly scrapped Starting 5 after just two seasons (Getty Images)
  • Netflix is reportedly cancelling its NBA-focused docuseries, Starting 5, after two seasons, despite its debut in 2024.
  • The series, partly produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground, followed star NBA players.
  • Viewership for Starting 5 significantly declined, with season one dropping from 4.6 million views in late 2024 to 1 million in early 2025.
  • This contrasts with Netflix's more successful sports docuseries like Quarterback and F1: Drive to Survive, which have higher viewership figures.
  • Separately, Netflix is also set to remove all 15 seasons of the popular series Supernatural in December 2025 due to an expired licensing agreement with The CW, alongside other film franchises.

