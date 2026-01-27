Netflix unveils new horror series from Stranger Things creators
- Netflix has unveiled a new horror series titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things.
- The series is directed by Weronika Tofilska, known for Baby Reindeer, and created by screenwriter Haley Z. Boston.
- It follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding.
- The cast includes Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine and Gus Birney.
- All eight episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen are scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on March 26.