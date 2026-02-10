KPop Demon Hunters figure teases sequel after Netflix success
- Mark Sonnenblick, songwriter for the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has confirmed that a sequel is currently "in process".
- The sequel is not expected to be released on the streaming service until 2029, owing to the extensive production timeline for animated features.
- The film's lead single, "Golden", has garnered significant acclaim, winning a Grammy and receiving an Oscar nomination for best original song.
- A Bloomberg report last November indicated that Netflix had finalised a deal for a second film with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and Sony Corp.
- Reports also suggest that two sequels are planned to form a trilogy, with a live-action adaptation and a stage musical also reportedly in development.
