Netflix unveils free-to-enter theme park inspired by popular shows
- Netflix has launched its first “Netflix House”, an immersive entertainment venue, in King of Prussia, just outside Philadelphia.
- The 100,000-square-foot attraction offers free admission and features both complimentary and paid experiences based on popular shows like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.
- Visitors can enjoy themed activities such as mini-golf, virtual reality games, and a restaurant with a menu inspired by 20 different Netflix series and films.
- While entry is free, specific immersive experiences, such as those for ONE PIECE and Wednesday, start from $39.
- Future Netflix House locations are planned for Dallas in December and Las Vegas in 2027, with no current plans for international expansion.