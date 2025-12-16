Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Netflix announces untimely cancellation of popular drama series

Boots trailer
  • Netflix has cancelled its gay military drama Boots after just one season, despite the show being a sleeper hit and consistently featuring in the streaming platform's top 10 most-watched programmes.
  • The cancellation follows strong condemnation from the Pentagon, with press secretary Kingsley Wilson branding the series "woke garbage" upon its release.
  • Wilson stated that the military would not "compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda", contrasting this with Netflix's content production.
  • Boots is set in the 1990s, when being openly gay in the US military was illegal, and is based on former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir, The Pink Marine.
  • The decision has been met with widespread anger from subscribers and was labelled "cowardly" by writer Paul Rudnick, who highlighted the show's critical acclaim.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in