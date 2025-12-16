Netflix announces untimely cancellation of popular drama series
- Netflix has cancelled its gay military drama Boots after just one season, despite the show being a sleeper hit and consistently featuring in the streaming platform's top 10 most-watched programmes.
- The cancellation follows strong condemnation from the Pentagon, with press secretary Kingsley Wilson branding the series "woke garbage" upon its release.
- Wilson stated that the military would not "compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda", contrasting this with Netflix's content production.
- Boots is set in the 1990s, when being openly gay in the US military was illegal, and is based on former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir, The Pink Marine.
- The decision has been met with widespread anger from subscribers and was labelled "cowardly" by writer Paul Rudnick, who highlighted the show's critical acclaim.