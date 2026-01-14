Netflix star reveals she shot dance scene with serious injury
- Mia McKenna-Bruce, star of Netflix's Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, has revealed she filmed an energetic scene with a broken foot.
- The Bafta Rising Star Award-winning actor, 28, portrays Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent in the adaptation of the 1929 novel.
- She features alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman in the series.
- The plot sees Bundle attempting to solve a mystery that unfolds after a practical joke goes awry at a lavish country house party.
- The series will be available to stream on Netflix from 15 January.