Independent

Nero Book Awards 2025 shortlist announced to celebrate outstanding literary talent

BBC’s Lyse Doucet is among this year’s nominees for her non-fiction book ‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’
BBC’s Lyse Doucet is among this year’s nominees for her non-fiction book ‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’ (PA)
  • Acclaimed author Ian McEwan and BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet have been shortlisted for the prestigious Nero Book Awards 2025.
  • The awards feature a diverse selection of 16 titles across four categories: debut fiction, children’s fiction, fiction and non-fiction.
  • Other notable writers nominated include art historian James Fox, alongside bestselling authors Patrice Lawrence and Sarah Perry.
  • McEwan's latest novel, What We Can Know, is a science fiction work set in a future UK, while Doucet's,The Finest Hotel in Kabul, offers reportage on Afghanistan's recent history.
  • Established in 2023, the Nero Book Awards will announce category winners on 13 January, with the overall Book of the Year revealed at a ceremony in London on 4 March.
