Neil Young trolls Trump with free gift for Greenlanders

Only Greenland and Denmark can decide its future, says Greenland PM
  • Neil Young has gifted his entire digital archive to the people of Greenland as a symbolic gesture of solidarity.
  • The musician stated he hopes his music will 'ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats' from the 'unpopular and hopefully temporary government' following the US president's threats to annex the Danish territory.
  • This action comes after the US president claimed the US 'needs' Greenland and discussed a 'framework of a future deal' for the island.
  • Young has a history of outspoken criticism of the president, including a 2020 copyright infringement lawsuit for the unauthorised use of his songs at rallies.
  • He recently encouraged a boycott of Amazon due to CEO Jeff Bezos's support for the president and his immigration policies, removing his music from the platform.
