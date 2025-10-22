Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Artist accuses hotel of censorship after nude mural changed

Myrtille Tibayrenc’s mural in Bangkok
Myrtille Tibayrenc’s mural in Bangkok (Myrtille Tibayrenc)
  • French artist Myrtille Tibayrenc, known as Mimi, accused a Bangkok hotel of censoring her public mural by painting over nude figures without her knowledge.
  • The mural, featuring androgynous nude figures, was commissioned for the Rose Hotel as part of a city beautification programme and unveiled in September.
  • The artist stated that her design was approved and unveiled at an event with the French ambassador, despite initial concerns from the hotel manager about nudity.
  • A hotel co-owner confirmed that his brother unilaterally decided to paint over the figures while he was abroad, without consulting anyone or receiving community complaints.
  • Tibayrenc is now in negotiations with the hotel and the French embassy to return and create a new mural that aligns with her artistic vision and the property owners' concerns.
