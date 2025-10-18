Munya Chawawa reveals he pretended to be famous actor’s son
- Comedian Munya Chawawa revealed he once pretended to be Idris Elba’s son to gain attention from TV professionals.
- He made the admission during an interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4.
- Chawawa said the bold claim was a tactic to “get in the room” during the initial stages of his career.
- The comedian, known for his sharp satire and viral sketches, said he used the method to navigate an industry where access often depends on connections.
- He expressed relief that the industry is becoming less gate-kept, with social media now allowing creators to produce their own work.