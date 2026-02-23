UK band ‘thrilled’ their song is being used as an ICE protest anthem
- Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford and Sons, says he is “thrilled” that their song “White Blank Page” is being used in protest videos against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
- He condemned ICE's actions as an “absolute disgrace” and not reflective of the values of most Americans he has encountered.
- Mumford's comments follow the deployment of ICE officers to US cities as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation initiative, which included sending 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota.
- He cited the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by agents in Minneapolis as particularly concerning, stating he 'cried watching the news' after Pretti's death.
- Other pop stars, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, and Bad Bunny, have also used platforms like the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl to condemn ICE and promote messages of love and heritage.
