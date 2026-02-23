Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK band ‘thrilled’ their song is being used as an ICE protest anthem

Rock band Mumford & Sons perform at a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S
Rock band Mumford & Sons perform at a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S (REUTERS)
  • Marcus Mumford, frontman of Mumford and Sons, says he is “thrilled” that their song “White Blank Page” is being used in protest videos against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
  • He condemned ICE's actions as an “absolute disgrace” and not reflective of the values of most Americans he has encountered.
  • Mumford's comments follow the deployment of ICE officers to US cities as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation initiative, which included sending 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota.
  • He cited the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by agents in Minneapolis as particularly concerning, stating he 'cried watching the news' after Pretti's death.
  • Other pop stars, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, and Bad Bunny, have also used platforms like the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl to condemn ICE and promote messages of love and heritage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in