Morrissey confirms reason for gig cancellations
- Morrissey has cancelled two upcoming tour dates in Mexico, originally scheduled for 31 October in Mexico City and 4 November in Guadalajara.
- The cancellations were announced on Instagram, citing the artist's “extreme exhaustion” as the reason.
- Ticket-holders for the affected performances are being offered full refunds.
- This follows previous cancellations by Morrissey, including two US dates in September due to a 'credible threat to his life'.
- Other recent cancellations include US gigs in April due to a “severe sinusitis attack” and a Stockholm date in June because his band was “travel-weary”.