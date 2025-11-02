Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morrissey confirms reason for gig cancellations

Morrissey said ‘extreme exhaustion’ was behind his cancellations
Morrissey said ‘extreme exhaustion’ was behind his cancellations (Getty Images)
  • Morrissey has cancelled two upcoming tour dates in Mexico, originally scheduled for 31 October in Mexico City and 4 November in Guadalajara.
  • The cancellations were announced on Instagram, citing the artist's “extreme exhaustion” as the reason.
  • Ticket-holders for the affected performances are being offered full refunds.
  • This follows previous cancellations by Morrissey, including two US dates in September due to a 'credible threat to his life'.
  • Other recent cancellations include US gigs in April due to a “severe sinusitis attack” and a Stockholm date in June because his band was “travel-weary”.
