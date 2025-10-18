Molly-Mae Hague wants a gesture from Tommy Fury before wearing her engagement ring again
- Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have rekindled their relationship after splitting in August 2024, though they are still navigating their situation.
- Hague stated she is not yet ready to wear her engagement ring again, hoping for a 'gesture' from Fury before doing so.
- Their two-year-old daughter, Bambi, helped bring the couple closer together during their reconciliation.
- Fury previously denied infidelity rumours, attributing their initial split to his drinking habit following a hand injury.
- Hague's Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two, will detail their personal lives and her career, with the first episodes launching on 18 October.