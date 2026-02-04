Made in Chelsea star opens up marriage issues before her divorce
- Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly decided to divorce after seven years of marriage.
- The former Made in Chelsea stars are parents to daughters Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four.
- Mackintosh had voiced concerns about her marriage a year prior to their reported split.
- In a past TV appearance, she disclosed that Taylor had previously threatened divorce over her issues with alcohol.
- This threat followed an incident three years ago at a friend's wedding where she felt she had 'humiliated' him, prompting her decision to become sober.
