Millie Bobby Brown shown visibly distressed during Stranger Things documentary
- A new documentary trailer, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, reveals the Duffer Brothers deliberated over the ultimate fate of Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven.
- Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is shown visibly distressed during a script read-through and states she is 'not ready to let go' of her character.
- The documentary offers an intimate look at the making of the final series, capturing emotional moments from the cast and crew as filming concludes.
- Co-creator Ross Duffer explained that they wanted Eleven's ending to be ambiguous, allowing her to represent the 'magic of childhood' and for other characters to believe in a 'happier ending'.
- The documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 12 January.