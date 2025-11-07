Millie Bobby Brown says Sabrina Carpenter gave her advice amid press criticism of her appearance
- Millie Bobby Brown revealed she was left “depressed” and “crying every day” due to unfavourable press coverage of her outfits while promoting her film,The Electric State.
- The Stranger Things actor had adopted a blonde, Nineties looks, including outfits borrowed from Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.
- She received advice from Sabrina Carpenter to disregard the criticism, and later posted an Instagram video defending her right to experiment with her style.
- Brown, who started acting at 12, married Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in a private ceremony in May 2024, followed by a larger wedding in Italy.
- The couple also adopted a baby girl, whose identity they are keeping private to protect her from the public spotlight.