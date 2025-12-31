Mickey Rourke sued in LA for $60,000 in unpaid rent
- Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his Los Angeles home over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent.
- Court documents filed on Monday reveal Rourke received a three-day notice to pay or vacate on 18 December but failed to comply.
- The property owner, Eric Goldie, is seeking compensation for attorney's fees and damages.
- Rourke's monthly rent for the three-bedroom house reportedly recently increased from $5,200 to $7,000.
- The Oscar-nominated actor has recently spoken about financial difficulties and was removed from Celebrity Big Brother UK due to controversial behaviour, including inappropriate and homophobic comments.