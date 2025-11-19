Rock legend makes surprise visit to his former school
- Sir Mick Jagger made a surprise visit to his former school, Dartford Grammar, in Kent.
- He also visited The Mick Jagger Centre, which he opened in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
- Sir Mick highlighted the importance of music for expression and bringing people together, thanking teachers for their inspiration.
- The centre, equipped with recording studios and rehearsal rooms, serves as a hub for music education and community events.
- He funds the Red Rooster project, providing weekly music tuition to over 1,280 local children, and presented a trophy to the school's basketball team.