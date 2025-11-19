Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rock legend makes surprise visit to his former school

Mick Jagger reveals secret to Rolling Stones success
  • Sir Mick Jagger made a surprise visit to his former school, Dartford Grammar, in Kent.
  • He also visited The Mick Jagger Centre, which he opened in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
  • Sir Mick highlighted the importance of music for expression and bringing people together, thanking teachers for their inspiration.
  • The centre, equipped with recording studios and rehearsal rooms, serves as a hub for music education and community events.
  • He funds the Red Rooster project, providing weekly music tuition to over 1,280 local children, and presented a trophy to the school's basketball team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in